FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%. The business had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

