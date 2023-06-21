FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.85). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

CRSP opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

