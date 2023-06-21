freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

freenet Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.39.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

