Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 27,679 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,464. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.