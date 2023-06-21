Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,186. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

