Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. 1,217,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,829,600. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

