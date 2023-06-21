Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $94.38.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
