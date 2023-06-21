Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

