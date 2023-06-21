Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 17,858 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.23.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.