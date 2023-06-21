Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15,916.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($193.22) to £168 ($214.97) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($179.14) to £155 ($198.34) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($206.01) to £164 ($209.85) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.