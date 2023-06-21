Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 698,706 shares of company stock valued at $146,092,561 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 568.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.