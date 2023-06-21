Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $856.98. The stock had a trading volume of 467,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.