Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 140,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 1,327,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,547. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

