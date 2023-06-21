Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. 64,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

