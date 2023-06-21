First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UPS traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $174.22. 1,092,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,713. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

