First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $206,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. 82,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,570. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.