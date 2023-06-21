First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

