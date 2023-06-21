First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 21,094 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 1,547,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.