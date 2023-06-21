First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 1,005 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.
Shares of LIN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.27. The stock had a trading volume of 309,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,004. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
