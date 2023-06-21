FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Critical Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FG Financial Group and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 4 7 0 2.50

Allstate has a consensus price target of $138.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Allstate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.1% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A 48.12% 13.49% Allstate -4.33% -7.77% -1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $14.10 million 1.19 $1.09 million $0.25 7.12 Allstate $51.41 billion 0.56 -$1.31 billion ($8.87) -12.24

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Allstate on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call centers, retailers, voluntary benefits brokers, strategic partners, financial specialists, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

