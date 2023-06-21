Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $178.00 million and approximately $60.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,223,618 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

