FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,626. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

