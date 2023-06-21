Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 7,785 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,004.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

