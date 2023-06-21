Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

