Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.66 or 0.00055168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $198.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00283413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00478450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00444594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,576,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

