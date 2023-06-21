Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 199,594 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of 16.25 and a 200-day moving average of 16.12. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

