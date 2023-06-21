Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

