Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.