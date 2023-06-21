Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.