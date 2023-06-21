Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
