Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Laura Olle Sells 1,040 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 240,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several research firms have recently commented on ECPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

