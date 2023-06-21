Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,603,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.91. 1,248,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

