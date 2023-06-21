Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

ADBE stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.91. 1,763,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

