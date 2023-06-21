Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.14. 277,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,645. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.