Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,270. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

