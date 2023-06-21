Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 723 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.31. 582,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.79.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

