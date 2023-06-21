Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 5,909,385 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

