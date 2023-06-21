Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 174,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,347. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

