Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.01. 1,352,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

