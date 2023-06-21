Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. 47,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.