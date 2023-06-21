Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 3,350,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,112,280.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.4 %

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,062. The stock has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $22,467,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $5,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

