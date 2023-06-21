Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 1,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alicia Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

