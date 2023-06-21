Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 1,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alicia Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

