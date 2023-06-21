DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 326,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.