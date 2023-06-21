Drake & Associates LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

