Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 25,351,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,771,277. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.