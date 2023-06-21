Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.23. 18,422,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 77,830,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

