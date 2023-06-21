Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GGLL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 59,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.