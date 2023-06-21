Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZU traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 100,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,828. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.96% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

