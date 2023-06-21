DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $7,013.99 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

