DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $2.06 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

